Apple Celebrating Chinese New Year With Heartwarming Short Film, Today at Apple Sessions, and Gift Guide

Monday January 13, 2020 6:30 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple has shared a heartwarming short film about three generations of Chinese women coming together for the Chinese New Year. The video, starring leading Chinese actress Zhou Xun, was shot on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Prominently featured on Apple's website in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, the short film was directed by Academy Award nominee Theodore Melfi, with cinematography by Golden Globe Award nominee Lawrence Sher.



Apple has also shared a Chinese New Year gift guide on its website in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Likewise, Apple Stores are celebrating the Chinese New Year with a series of special "Today at Apple" sessions called "Modern Traditions" through February 8 in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. "Breathe new life into local traditions through photography and more in fun hands-on sessions for the whole family."


This year, the Chinese New Year falls on January 25.

