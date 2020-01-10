Deals: Best Buy's New 3-Day Sale Discounts Philips Hue, Beats Headphones, USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Best Buy 3-Day Sale
Smart Home
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit - $119.99, down from $189.99
- Arlo Video Doorbell - $129.99, down from $149.99
- C by GE Smart Lighting - Save 20 percent on select products
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) - Save $100 on two models
- UE Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker - $39.99, down from $99.99
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Speaker - $119.99, down from $249.99
- Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker - $199.99, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones - $94.99, down from $199.99
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones - $199.99, down from $349.99
- Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Headphones - $159.99, down from $189.99
- Toshiba 43-inch LED Smart 4K TV with Fire TV - $229.99, down from $329.99
- Insignia 50-inch LED Smart 4K TV with Fire TV - $259.99, down from $349.99
- Samsung 55-inch LED Smart 4K TV - $349.99, down from $379.99
- Samsung 65-inch LED Smart 4K TV - $479.99, down from $549.99
- WD Easystore 2TB External USB Hard Drive - $59.99, down from $109.99
- Platinum USB-C 8-Port Hub for MacBook Pro - $64.99, down from $79.99
- WD Easystore 10TB External USB Hard Drive - $159.99, down from $249.99
- Linksys Velop AX5300 Mesh System 2-Pack - $599.99, down from $699.99
- Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Dual-Band Router - $149.99, down from $189.99