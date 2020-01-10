Deals: Best Buy's New 3-Day Sale Discounts Philips Hue, Beats Headphones, USB-C Hubs for MacBook Pro, and More

Friday January 10, 2020 7:36 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy today began a new 3-Day Sale, kicking off discounts on Philips Hue accessories, Beats headphones, MacBook Pro USB-C hubs, 4K TVs, and more. Best Buy's new sale will last through Sunday, January 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT, and select products have limited quantities.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy 3-Day Sale


Smart Home
Audio
TVs
Miscellaneous
