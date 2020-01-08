Deals: Shop Low Prices on the iPad Mini 5 and 2019 MacBook Air (Up to $99 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Although discounts don't extend past $40, we haven't seen particularly steep sales yet on the new iPad mini, so these are still the best prices currently available. All prices listed below are found on Amazon, with some being matched at B&H Photo.
In regards to the MacBook Air sales, these are not the lowest prices that we've ever seen for each model, but they are currently the best prices among the major Apple resellers online. Still, if you qualify for education pricing on Apple.com, you'll do better to shop directly from the company, but otherwise Amazon's sales offer most customers the best straight cash discounts.
2019 MacBook Air Sale
- 128GB Gold - $1,038.41, down from $1,099.00 ($60 off)
- 128GB Silver - $1,037.00, down from $1,099.00 ($62 off)
- 256GB Space Gray - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($99 off)
- 256GB Gold - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($99 off)
- 256GB Silver - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($99 off)
iPad mini 5 Sale
- 256GB Wi-Fi Space Gray - $519.00, down from $549.00 ($30 off, lowest ever) [matched at B&H]
- 256GB Wi-Fi Gold - $519.00, down from $549.00 ($30 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Cellular Silver - $639.00, down from $679.00 ($40 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB Cellular Space Gray - $645.00, down from $679.00 ($34 off, lowest ever)