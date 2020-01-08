Deals: Shop Low Prices on the iPad Mini 5 and 2019 MacBook Air (Up to $99 Off)

Wednesday January 8, 2020 7:06 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Two sales have hit Apple's 2019 MacBook Air and iPad mini 5, allowing shoppers the chance to save up to $99 on the MacBook Air and up to $40 on the iPad mini 5. For the latter product, we're seeing lowest-ever prices for both Wi-Fi and cellular options.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although discounts don't extend past $40, we haven't seen particularly steep sales yet on the new iPad mini, so these are still the best prices currently available. All prices listed below are found on Amazon, with some being matched at B&H Photo.

In regards to the MacBook Air sales, these are not the lowest prices that we've ever seen for each model, but they are currently the best prices among the major Apple resellers online. Still, if you qualify for education pricing on Apple.com, you'll do better to shop directly from the company, but otherwise Amazon's sales offer most customers the best straight cash discounts.

2019 MacBook Air Sale


iPad mini 5 Sale


Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

