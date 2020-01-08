CES 2020: Bosch Smart Home System to Support Apple HomeKit Later This Year

In a press release titled "New Year, New Perspectives," the German company said that in combination with iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod, its Bosch Smart Home System would soon offer numerous operating options, including interaction with other HomeKit-compatible devices.
The Apple Home App will soon be able to control the Bosch Smart Home System... After the voice services from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant have been integrated during the course of 2020, the Bosch Smart Home System will also be conveniently controllable via Siri, Apple's voice assistant.The announcement was short on specifics, but it's worth mentioning that the Bosch Smart Home system is a platform for shutters, light fittings, thermostats, intelligent alarms and other accessories, so there are plenty of reasons to throw HomeKit support into the mix. Whether that support will extend to home appliances like fridge-freezers and ovens remains to be seen.
Also this year, Bosch said it would offer an open interface for selected third-parties that would enable them to integrate Bosch Smart Home devices into their own solutions via a cloud API.
Bosch said the integration would mean partner apps would be able to control the devices and services, which would ultimately allow for "a safer life and an optimized living environment." The first partner apps are expected in the spring and will be able to control Bosch Smart Home cameras, the company said.