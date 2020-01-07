CES 2020: Zagg Debuts New Keyboard Cases for Apple's Low-Cost 10.2-Inch iPad

Priced at $99, the Zagg Slim Book Go for the 10.2-inch iPad offers up an ultra slim keyboard design along with a detachable case, and it is designed to be Zagg's most portable keyboard for the device.
It offers protection for the iPad without adding too much bulk, and because the keyboard and the case are detachable, it can be used in multiple modes for typing, travel, video watching, and more.
The keyboard can connect to two devices simultaneously, and there's a kickstand with a 100 degree radius. An Apple Pencil holder keeps the Apple Pencil safe when not in use, and the keys are backlit and can be changed to seven colors.
Zagg's Rugged Messenger for the 10.2-inch iPad is more protective, offering a keyboard and a case with better impact protection than the Slim Book Go. Also priced at $99, the case can withstand drops from up to two meters.
A built-in stand allows the iPad to be used in multiple viewing angles, and the battery lasts for up to two years between charges.
Zagg's Messenger Folio for the 10.2-inch iPad is its most affordable at $60, and it offers up a simple, lightweight keyboard paired with a case. There's a built-in holder for the Apple Pencil, along with a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to three months.
The new keyboard options will be available on the Zagg website later in the first quarter of 2020.