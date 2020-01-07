CES 2020: Razer Debuts New Dual-Sided iPhone Game Controller in Partnership With Gamevice

Created in partnership with Gamevice, the controller plugs into the Lightning connector, allowing it to be powered by the iPhone rather than a battery. The controller itself has a built-in Lightning connector for pass-through charging of the iPhone. The direct connection also allows for ultra-low latency.
Building on the compact design of its Junglecat controller for Android, Razer's new Kishi controller features a directional pad, two thumbsticks, A-B-X-Y buttons, and shoulder bumpers. The controller is certified by Apple.
Razer says the Kishi controller will be available in early 2020 for the iPhone 6 or newer and Android smartphones. Pricing has not been disclosed.
Gamevice has long sold a dual-sided iPhone game controller of its own.