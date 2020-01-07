CES 2020: LIFX Unveils New Filament Bulbs, Switches, Candle Bulbs, and Light Strips

LIFX Filament
LIFX's new filament bulbs are an answer to the Hue filament bulbs that came out in late 2019. The ST64 Teardrop debuted at CES, but LIFX also plans to make a G95 Globe bulb. The bulbs are HomeKit-enabled and are available in a single warm white color. LIFX plans to debut the filament bulbs in the spring of 2020 and they're expected to be priced at $30.
LIFX Switch
The LIFX Switch is a small wall accessory equipped with four switches to control both dumb and smart LIFX bulbs. It's designed to replace a four-gang bank of light switches with one installation, and it wires into an existing light switch setup. The LIFX Switch is priced at $120 (though there will be a $20 launch discount) and is set to debut in the spring of 2020.
LIFX Z 360 Kit
The LIFX 360 Kit is a 360 degree Light Strip setup that's meant to make it easy to run a light strip along the back of a TV. It features corner connectors and LED strip pieces optimized for TVs. There's also a separate LIFX Z Gamer Kit for gaming monitors. The LIFX Z 360 Kit is priced at $100, while the gamer kit is priced at $70. These kits will be available in stores in the spring of 2020.
Candle White to Warm
The LIFX Candle White to Warm joins the previously announced LIFX Candle Color, offering tunable white light in a candelabra bulb. It can connect to HomeKit and can be adjusted with the LIFX app. The Candle White to Warm will cost $30 and it's expected to launch in the spring of 2020.
Along with these products, LIFX is also planning to debut a new app experience in mid-January 2020 offering a more friendly design, better scheduling options, grouping of lights in the dashboard, and a Scenes and Effects section that saves user favorites.