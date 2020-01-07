Deals: Anker's First Big Sale of 2020 is Discounting Wireless Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Tuesday January 7, 2020 6:37 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Anker has kicked off one of its first sales of 2020, discounting wireless chargers, wall chargers, portable batteries, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Prices in the sale start as low as $8.49 for the company's PowerWave wireless charging mat.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also save on Anker's PowerPort Strip 6 ($25.99), PowerPort Speed 2 Wall Charger ($17.98), and PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh portable battery ($72.99). Only two of these deals require coupon codes, which you can find below, otherwise the deals have been applied automatically.

Anker Accessory Sale


Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
3 comments