CES 2020: Speck Unveils New Presidio2 iPhone Case Lineup With Airbag-Style Protection

The Presidio2 cases use new "Cloud Armor" technology, which involves creating individual air capsules along the perimeter of the case. On impact, the air capsules flex and suspend the device on a cushion of air, similar to an airbag.
According to Speck, all of the cases will the able to withstand drops of up to 13 feet, and each case will also offer antimicrobial protection to prevent stain and odor causing bacteria.
When it launches in the spring of 2020, the Presidio 2 line will include the Presidio2 Armor Cloud, Presidio2 Grip, and Presidio2 Pro cases. More information is available on the Speck website.