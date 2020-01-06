Deals: Amazon Discounts 15-Inch 512GB MacBook Pro to $2,199 ($600 Off, Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Specifically, this is the 2.3 GHz model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which Apple updated in the middle of 2019. You can get it for $2,199.00, down from $2,799.00 ($600 off). Stock is low and Amazon has a current shipping estimate of January 14.
This model has now been replaced with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but this lowest-ever deal is a solid discount for anyone okay with an older model MacBook Pro that lacks the 16-inch's updated keyboard and internals.
