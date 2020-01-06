On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Plans to Switch to Randomized Serial Numbers for Future Products Starting in Late 2020
Apple already uses alphanumeric serial numbers, but it has long been possible to determine the date and location that a product was manufactured based on the current format. Readers would often use serial numbers to glean more information about their devices. The randomized format would likely not be decipherable, or at least hard to, and it could also help to reduce fraud.
The memo was published today and obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source. It is unclear if the change will apply worldwide.