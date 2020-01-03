On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
ZENS AirPower-Like Liberty Wireless Charger With 16 Coils Now Available to Order
The ZENS Liberty can charge any Qi-enabled devices, with the 16 coils providing a total output of 30W (2x15W) as well as supporting Apple and Samsung Fast Charge. Meanhile, the built-in 2.4A USB port can be used to charge another device, including an Apple Watch using the optional Apple Watch USB-stick accessory.
The 16 overlapping charging coils give complete freedom of placement, allowing you to place two devices anywhere on the charging pad. For those who were wondering why the USB-port of the Liberty is placed on the top side of the charging pad, the Apple Watch USB-stick is the reason why. This add-on is specifically made for the Liberty so you can simultaneously charge an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch with the Liberty, the ideal 3-in-1 wireless charger!The USB-stick is made of the same aluminum as the Liberty and is placed in a vertical position in the USB-port of the Liberty to charge the Apple Watch in sleep-mode. The stick can also be connected to any USB-A-port to charge an Apple Watch without the mat. The USB-stick is officially MFi certified and works with Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.
The ZENS Liberty has a USB-C connection and comes with a 60W USB-C certified power adapter. Separate power plugs for the E.U., U.K. and U.S. are included to make the adapter suitable for global usage.
The mat is available either with a surface of high-quality woolen upholstery textile (Atlas by Kvadrat) or with a tempered glass surface revealing the overlapping coils within. The fabric version costs $139.99 (€139.99), while the Glass edition costs $179.99 (€179.99). Both models come with a three-year extended warranty. The Apple Watch USB-add-on is available separately for $39.99 (€39.99).
This is the closest alternative to Apple's canceled AirPower mat, which would have been able to charge three devices placed anywhere on the mat, including an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Apple canceled the AirPower in March 2019, stating that "after much effort," the mat failed to achieve the company's "high standards." An earlier report from Sonny Dickson claimed the AirPower would have been equipped with 21 to 24 coils, but reports claimed the mat suffered from overheating and potentially dangerous electromagnetic interference issues.