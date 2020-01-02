Deals: Powerbeats Pro Discounted to $199.95 in All Colors

Thursday January 2, 2020 6:07 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has returned the Powerbeats Pro to their lowest-ever price of $199.95, down from $249.95, for a limited time only. This sale is the same one we've been tracking for the Powerbeats Pro since last fall, offering a solid $50 discount off the original price of the wireless headphones.

Every color of the Powerbeats Pro are being discounted as well, so you can get the Black, Ivory, Moss, or Navy for $199.95 today. It's unclear how long the sale will last this time, but Amazon is marking it as a "limited time deal," so if you've been waiting for the sale to return, be sure to head to Amazon soon.

