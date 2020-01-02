Deals: Powerbeats Pro Discounted to $199.95 in All Colors

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Every color of the Powerbeats Pro are being discounted as well, so you can get the Black, Ivory, Moss, or Navy for $199.95 today. It's unclear how long the sale will last this time, but Amazon is marking it as a "limited time deal," so if you've been waiting for the sale to return, be sure to head to Amazon soon.
