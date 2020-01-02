Brydge Introduces iPad Pro Keyboard With Multi-Touch Trackpad, Also Teases Standalone Trackpad

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Taking advantage of new AssistiveTouch functionality in iPadOS, the trackpad can be used to bring up the Dock from any app with a two-finger tap, access the App Exposé screen with a three-finger tap, and more.
The full-size QWERTY keyboard features LED-backlit keys with three levels of brightness and an advertised three-month battery life per charge. It is compatible with the latest-generation 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, connecting via Bluetooth 4.1 rather than the Smart Connector.
Pricing is set at $199.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $229.99 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the first 500 pre-orders estimated to ship in late February 2020, followed by the remainder of pre-orders shipping in late March 2020.
Brydge is also gauging interest for a standalone multi-touch trackpad for the iPad Pro, pictured above, that is "coming soon."
*=Macbook
It all adds up, better have a real computer for just a bit more.
Computer? What's a computer?
(God I hated that commercial.)
The pricing makes no sense either (not the Apple's keyboard does either) Most of these iPad keyboards are WAY to overpriced.
Apple's should be $100-125. But I get the draw, its super thin and doesnt make it feel more than a cover. A lot goes into getting that to work and as a stand. $199 is nuts IMO, but I get the worth in portability.
This should be $150. It's a chunky keyboard at the end of the day with 2 clips to hold the ipad, nothing special to it. Paying 1/4 the price of the base 12.9" retail price for a keyboard just makes no financial sense and puts you into Macbook Air territory
It's a common question... even in this thread alone the sentiment has been repeated.
When the MacBook Air is a thing, why does this have to be ?
This isn't for everybody. Although I'm not a fan of Brydge, I am a proponent of 2-in-1 devices. Unfortunately, I think that iPadOS-based devices are the worst of the available options for 2-in-1.
For those who are deep into the Apple ecosystem and want to work toward a 2-in-1 device, this helps a bit.
Exactly. Anyone who knows Apple knows that they weren't going to flat-out come out with full mouse support. There is a sense of lowered expectations set by Apple's customers... they're willing to accept half-baked workarounds. Android has had full mouse support almost from day-1... it is completely optional and doesn't interfere with those who will never use a mouse. THAT is the standard that I measure iOS support for mice to.
Basically turning your iPad Pro into a Surface? Conceptually not bad for someone who wants that type of utilization.
Oh I dunno.....maybe for people that already have an iPad Pro and don’t want to spend another grand for an Air or just don’t want one in general?
You seem upset by the existence of a product that obviously isn’t aimed at you and that you can completely ignore. Some people will want this thing.
