Apple Responds to Report on iOS 13's Frequent Location Tracking Reminders, Emphasizes Privacy

Tuesday December 31, 2019 8:17 am PST by Joe Rossignol
As of iOS 13, apps are no longer able to present an "always allow" option when requesting access to a user's location. The only way to immediately grant an app continuous access to location is to navigate to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, tap on an app, and select the "always" option if available.

iOS 13 also periodically reminds users about apps that are continuously tracking their location, complete with a map of those locations. An on-screen alert provides users with options to continue to "always allow" ongoing access to their location or to limit access to while the app is being used.


In light of those changes, The Wall Street Journal today reported that some developers are concerned that the location tracking reminders will hurt adoption of their apps, while some iPhone users are said to have expressed frustration that the reminders appear every few days despite repeatedly selecting "always allow."

Apple responded to the report with a statement insisting that the changes were made to further safeguard user privacy.

"Apple has not built a business model around knowing a customer's location or the location of their device," an Apple spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal, adding that Apple builds its hardware and software with privacy in mind.

The amount of location data collected by apps while in the background has dropped by 70 percent since iOS 13 was released, according to Jason Smith, chief business officer of data intelligence company Location Sciences. Given how easily the data can be used to identify and track individuals, that is a promising sign.

m0sher
2 days ago at 08:18 am
In this day and age I love my privacy. Thank you Apple.
jk1211
2 days ago at 08:21 am
Im sure the devs are frustrated. They cannot steal and sell your data anymore and are losing money. Tough for those shady devs.

Yes the popup is a bit annoying every few days but far better than the alternative of letting apps do whatever they want to re-enabling settings you didnt want
Bandaman
2 days ago at 08:23 am
Yep ... devs can go screw themselves. I'll take my privacy, thanks.
Zwhaler
2 days ago at 08:27 am


The amount of location data collected by apps while in the background has dropped by 70 percent since iOS 13 was released, according to Jason Smith, chief business officer of data intelligence company Location Sciences.

A round of applause for Apple for this laudable feat!
PickUrPoison
2 days ago at 08:33 am


The amount of location data collected by apps while in the background has dropped by 70 percent since iOS 13 was released, according to Jason Smith, chief business officer of data intelligence company Location Sciences.

This is awesome. These devs complaints are the same type of bitching we heard when Apple prevented the abuse of cookies in cross-site tracking. I’m ok that they’re concerned. I’m also concerned—about my privacy. When they scream this loud, you know Apple has done something right.

Thanks Tim Apple!!
SpeedyTheSnail
2 days ago at 08:27 am
This almost reminds me of Windows Vista and their crappy implementation of the UAC dialog.

If I select always allow, I don't need nanny Apple to remind me every few days. I'm not an idiot [though they think all their users are].
baryon
2 days ago at 08:24 am
I like this feature actually. If there were no notifications, you could have apps that used your location all the time, all day, every day, for years, and you could totally forget about them. It's good to know what those apps that ask you to enable "Always allow" in the name of "the best possible user experience" bullsh*t are doing exactly. It's like you ask a stranger what time it is and they ask you for your wallet "so that they can provide you with the best possible answer".
iGeek2019
2 days ago at 08:37 am
Meanwhile Siri begs to differ on the other hand ?

SpeedyTheSnail
2 days ago at 08:51 am


What are you even going on about? Are you just trying to be miserable for the sake of being miserable? It's a welcome feature.

Oh look, another person who has nothing to add to the conversation. Go read my comment again and use your head to think about it for a few, then get back to me.

I'm clearly complaining about how often this stupid popup comes up. Guess what buddy, apparently unlike some Apple users, I'm intelligent enough to use my device and secure it myself.

Apple really needs a "I'm not an idiot" feature to allow better control of how my device operates [e.g. I want my WiFi off when I press the WiFi button on the control center, I don't want to have to go to Settings to turn it off until tomorrow].
I7guy
2 days ago at 08:26 am
For the apps that are on the up and up, this change really shouldn't present a problem. However, good job Apple for implementing changes that further help to safeguard our privacy.
