Apple Responds to Report on iOS 13's Frequent Location Tracking Reminders, Emphasizes Privacy
iOS 13 also periodically reminds users about apps that are continuously tracking their location, complete with a map of those locations. An on-screen alert provides users with options to continue to "always allow" ongoing access to their location or to limit access to while the app is being used.
In light of those changes, The Wall Street Journal today reported that some developers are concerned that the location tracking reminders will hurt adoption of their apps, while some iPhone users are said to have expressed frustration that the reminders appear every few days despite repeatedly selecting "always allow."
Apple responded to the report with a statement insisting that the changes were made to further safeguard user privacy.
"Apple has not built a business model around knowing a customer's location or the location of their device," an Apple spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal, adding that Apple builds its hardware and software with privacy in mind.
The amount of location data collected by apps while in the background has dropped by 70 percent since iOS 13 was released, according to Jason Smith, chief business officer of data intelligence company Location Sciences. Given how easily the data can be used to identify and track individuals, that is a promising sign.
Yes the popup is a bit annoying every few days but far better than the alternative of letting apps do whatever they want to re-enabling settings you didnt want
A round of applause for Apple for this laudable feat!
This is awesome. These devs complaints are the same type of bitching we heard when Apple prevented the abuse of cookies in cross-site tracking. I’m ok that they’re concerned. I’m also concerned—about my privacy. When they scream this loud, you know Apple has done something right.
Thanks Tim Apple!!
If I select always allow, I don't need nanny Apple to remind me every few days. I'm not an idiot [though they think all their users are].
Oh look, another person who has nothing to add to the conversation. Go read my comment again and use your head to think about it for a few, then get back to me.
What are you even going on about? Are you just trying to be miserable for the sake of being miserable? It's a welcome feature.
I'm clearly complaining about how often this stupid popup comes up. Guess what buddy, apparently unlike some Apple users, I'm intelligent enough to use my device and secure it myself.
Apple really needs a "I'm not an idiot" feature to allow better control of how my device operates [e.g. I want my WiFi off when I press the WiFi button on the control center, I don't want to have to go to Settings to turn it off until tomorrow].
