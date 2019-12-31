Apple Responds to Report on iOS 13's Frequent Location Tracking Reminders, Emphasizes Privacy

Tuesday December 31, 2019 8:17 am PST by Joe Rossignol
As of iOS 13, apps are no longer able to present an "always allow" option when requesting access to a user's location. The only way to immediately grant an app continuous access to location is to navigate to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, tap on an app, and select the "always" option if available.

iOS 13 also periodically reminds users about apps that are continuously tracking their location, complete with a map of those locations. An on-screen alert provides users with options to continue to "always allow" ongoing access to their location or to limit access to while the app is being used.


In light of those changes, The Wall Street Journal today reported that some developers are concerned that the location tracking reminders will hurt adoption of their apps, while some iPhone users are said to have expressed frustration that the reminders appear every few days despite repeatedly selecting "always allow."

Apple responded to the report with a statement insisting that the changes were made to further safeguard user privacy.

"Apple has not built a business model around knowing a customer's location or the location of their device," an Apple spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal, adding that Apple builds its hardware and software with privacy in mind.

The amount of location data collected by apps while in the background has dropped by 70 percent since iOS 13 was released, according to Jason Smith, chief business officer of data intelligence company Location Sciences. Given how easily the data can be used to identify and track individuals, that is a promising sign.

[ 15 comments ]

Bandaman
Bandaman
15 minutes ago at 08:23 am
Yep ... devs can go screw themselves. I'll take my privacy, thanks.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
SpeedyTheSnail
11 minutes ago at 08:27 am
This almost reminds me of Windows Vista and their crappy implementation of the UAC dialog.

If I select always allow, I don't need nanny Apple to remind me every few days. I'm not an idiot [though they think all their users are].
Rating: 3 Votes
Zwhaler
Zwhaler
10 minutes ago at 08:27 am


The amount of location data collected by apps while in the background has dropped by 70 percent since iOS 13 was released, according to Jason Smith, chief business officer of data intelligence company Location Sciences.

A round of applause for Apple for this laudable feat!
Rating: 2 Votes
m0sher
m0sher
19 minutes ago at 08:18 am
In this day and age I love my privacy. Thank you Apple.
Rating: 1 Votes
jk1211
jk1211
17 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Im sure the devs are frustrated. They cannot steal and sell your data anymore and are losing money. Tough for those shady devs.

Yes the popup is a bit annoying every few days but far better than the alternative of letting apps do whatever they want to re-enabling settings you didnt want
Rating: 1 Votes
baryon
baryon
14 minutes ago at 08:24 am
I like this feature actually. If there were no notifications, you could have apps that used your location all the time, all day, every day, for years, and you could totally forget about them. It's good to know what those apps that ask you to enable "Always allow" in the name of "the best possible user experience" bullsh*t are doing exactly. It's like you ask a stranger what time it is and they ask you for your wallet "so that they can provide you with the best possible answer".
Rating: 1 Votes
I7guy
I7guy
12 minutes ago at 08:26 am
For the apps that are on the up and up, this change really shouldn't present a problem. However, good job Apple for implementing changes that further help to safeguard our privacy.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ZMacintosh
8 minutes ago at 08:30 am
would a Notification Center prompt be a bit less intrusive?
Rating: 1 Votes

