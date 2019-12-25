Apple Holding New Year's Shopping Event in Japan on January 2

Full details have yet to be revealed, but last year, Apple Store gift card values ranged between ¥3,000 and ¥24,000 for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Beats models. New products like the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and AirPods Pro will likely not qualify.
The event will take place in the Apple Store app and at Apple Stores in Japan. It is similar to Apple's four-day Black Friday shopping event held in the United States and other countries earlier this year.
Apple used to run a "Lucky Bag" promotion in Japan, offering customers an assorted bag of products and accessories, but it stopped doing so after 2015.