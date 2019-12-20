MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard From Satechi

Priced at $80, Satechi's Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is a full-sized keyboard with backlit keys that have 10 levels of brightness and an included number pad on the right. It has attractive square keys with rounded edges, and the same satisfying typing experience offered by other Satechi keyboards.
The Compact Bluetooth Keyboard is made from a space gray aluminum that’s designed to match Apple’s devices with keys that are a matching shade of black. The keyboard connects to an Apple device using Bluetooth 5.0, and can be recharged using a built-in USB-C port.
The keyboard is designed to last for up to 600 hours before needing to be recharged, though that will vary based on the backlighting level.
Up to three Bluetooth devices can be connected to the keyboard at one time, with swapping between each device possible through the press of button. So you can connect the keyboard to a Mac and an iPad, for example, and swap connections quickly.
There are macOS shortcuts designed specifically for Apple’s Macs, for controlling brightness, accessing Spotlight and Mission Control, controlling media playback, and more.
Satechi says the keyboard is compatible with 2016 and later MacBook Pro models, the 2018 and later MacBook Air Models, the 2018 iPad Pro, the 2018 iMac and later, the iMac Pro, and the iPhone 8 and later. It is also compatible with most 2011 and later macOS devices.
