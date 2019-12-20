Lego Builder's Journey Launches Exclusively on Apple Arcade

Here's how Lego describes the brick-based puzzle game:
Builder's Journey is a poetic puzzle that takes place in a LEGO® brick world, brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO® elements yet to feature on screens. Be taken through a breathtaking world filled with brick-by-brick effects, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack.With a peaceful soundtrack, the game has quickly drawn comparisons to Monument Valley.
Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges and celebrations. Take the time to experiment, and most importantly, to play as figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder's Journey.
Apple Arcade launched in September. The subscription-based gaming service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
Builder's Journey is the first title from the new Lego Games studio Light Bricks.