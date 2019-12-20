Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Mophie, Twelve South, Pad & Quill, and More

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
These sales largely focus on accessories for Apple products, including those from Pad & Quill, Mophie, Twelve South, Nimble, and Zagg. On these websites, you can shop for iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, screen protectors, leather bags, and much more.
Each sale has a different end date, and shipping will vary from site-to-site, so be sure to read on for more information. Most brands are still offering delivery for Christmas, as long as you place orders by the end of the day today.
Pad & Quill
- Save 20 percent on any Apple-related product with MR20
- Save 15 percent on everything else with MR15
Otherwise, you can use the code MR15 to take 15 percent off Pad & Quill's other products, like its premium leather bags, wallets, and desk accessories. These two codes essentially cover the entirety of Pad & Quill's website, and are a perfect opportunity to shop for anyone on your holiday list who loves high-quality accessories for their Apple devices.
Nimble
- Save 30 percent sitewide with MACRUMORS30
Nimble's products are made from highly sustainable materials and come inside plastic-free packaging. The company also runs a one-for-one tech recovery project, placing a disposable bag with every product it sells. In these bags, customers can send back their old or unused tech so that it can be recycled responsibly.
In terms of shipping, Nimble offers free two-day shipping and returns, so be sure to browse the retailer's website soon to place your order in enough time before Christmas.
Mophie
- Save 25 percent on any one item with MACRUMORS25
If you place multiple items in your cart, the code will take 25 percent off of the highest-priced item, so if you've been waiting to buy one of Mophie's portable batteries, wireless charging mats, or battery cases, now is the perfect time. This new discount will run through New Year's Eve.
- Juice Pack Access for iPhone 11 - $59.96, down from $79.95
- Charge Stream Pad+ - $44.96, down from $59.95
- Powerstation Hub - $74.96, down from $99.95
- Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless - $59.96, down from $79.95
- Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL with Lightning - $74.96, down from $99.95
- 3-in-1 wireless charging pad - $104.96, down from $139.95
Twelve South
- Save 15 percent off your order with MacRumors15
Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook Vol. 2 for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own in Twelve South's gift guide.
Zagg
- Save 20 percent across Zagg's brands with RUMORS20
To get the discount, head to one of Zagg's websites, browse for an item, add it to your bag, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up on the right where you can view your bag. Here you can enter the promo code RUMORS20 and click apply to see the 20 percent discount taken off the most expensive item in your cart.
This discount can be applied across all of Zagg's brands, and it can be used twice per customer. You'll have until December 31, 2019 to use the code, so it should be a great way to save some money during your holiday shopping this season.
Although Mophie is included in this deal, our Mophie-specific code (mentioned above) is providing a deeper discount, so only look to use this Zagg code if you're shopping on the company's other product brands like Invisible Shield or Braven.
- Ultra Clear for Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 - $23.99, down from $29.99
- Glass+ Anti-Glare for iPhone XR - $25.19, down from $31.49
- Glass Elite Tempered Glass for iPhone 11 Pro Max - $31.99, down from $39.99
- Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for iPhone 11 - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Glass+ for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $51.99, down from $64.99