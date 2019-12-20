Last-Minute Holiday Deals on Audio Products Include $200 HomePod and Powerbeats Pro

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
On Amazon, customers who order today are guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve with standard shipping, but there are exceptions with certain products. Amazon Prime customers who place orders by Monday, December 23 will still be able to get their presents in time with Prime's free one-day delivery.
Last-Minute Audio Deals
Apple
- Wireless Charging Case for AirPods - $69.00, down from $79.00
- AirPods With Charging Case - $139.00, down from $159.00
- AirPods With Wireless Charging Case - $169.00, down from $199.00
- HomePod - $199.99, down from $299.99 (only at Best Buy)
- Powerbeats Pro (Black, Navy, Ivory, and Moss) - $199.95, down from $249.95
- Studio3 Wireless Headphones - $279.95, down from $349.95
- QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $279.00, down from $349.00
- SoundSport Truly Wireless Headphones - $169.00, down from $249.00
- SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones - $179.00, down from $229.00
- SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker - $239.00, down from $299.00
- Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers - $89.00, down from $99.00
- Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 - $349.00, down from $399.00
- And more...
- Sonos One SL - $149.00, down from $179.00
- Sonos One (Gen 2) - $169.00, down from $199.00
- Sonos Sub - $599.00, down from $699.00
- Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 - $278.00, down from $349.99