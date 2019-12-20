Last-Minute Holiday Deals on Audio Products Include $200 HomePod and Powerbeats Pro

Friday December 20, 2019 7:19 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon and Best Buy have introduced a few last-minute holiday deals this week, revolving around headphones and speakers. In this sale, you can save on the Powerbeats Pro, Bose and Sony headphones, AirPods, and more, all for as much as 20 percent off the original prices.

On Amazon, customers who order today are guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve with standard shipping, but there are exceptions with certain products. Amazon Prime customers who place orders by Monday, December 23 will still be able to get their presents in time with Prime's free one-day delivery.

