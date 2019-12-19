Deals Spotlight: Get the 1TB 16-Inch MacBook Pro for $2,549.00 ($250 Off, Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
With these sales, you'll find lowest-ever prices on the 1TB model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is available for $2,549.00, down from $2,799.00. There are also a few 512GB models being discounted on Amazon, available for $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00. You can find them all in the list below.
16-inch MacBook Pro Sale
- 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00 ($200 off)
- 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00 ($200 off)
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Silver - $2,549.00, down from $2,799.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Gray - $2,549.00, down from $2,799.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
