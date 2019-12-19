Deals Spotlight: Get the 1TB 16-Inch MacBook Pro for $2,549.00 ($250 Off, Lowest Ever)

Thursday December 19, 2019 5:36 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Anyone on the hunt for Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro should check out Amazon today, which is discounting the notebook by as much as $250. As with most Amazon sales, some models have low stock, so if you're interested be sure to check them out soon.

With these sales, you'll find lowest-ever prices on the 1TB model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is available for $2,549.00, down from $2,799.00. There are also a few 512GB models being discounted on Amazon, available for $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00. You can find them all in the list below.

16-inch MacBook Pro Sale


Amazon is also discounting the 27-inch iMac from early 2019 (3.7 GHz, 8GB RAM, 2TB), available for $1,999.00, down from $2,299.00. This $300 discount is the lowest we've tracked on this model of the new Retina iMac.

