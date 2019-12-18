Deals Spotlight: Get the AirPods Pro for $236.55 on Amazon

Wednesday December 18, 2019 9:06 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has the AirPods Pro in stock and is discounting the earphones to $236.55, down from an original price of $249.00. You won't see the sale price until you add the AirPods Pro to your cart and head to the checkout screen, but the discount will be applied automatically.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon's sales on the AirPods Pro typically result in the earphones selling out fast, so if you're interested be sure to head to Amazon soon to make your purchase. With Amazon Prime delivery, you'll also get the AirPods Pro in time for Christmas.

AirPods Pro have been discounted to around $235 in the past, so while this sale isn't quite as good, it's still a nice opportunity to save some money on the brand-new earphones.

For more holiday shopping ideas, check out our full Deals Roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
7 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Baymowe335
53 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Best product since iPhone.
Rating: 2 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]