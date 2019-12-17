On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
iFixit Shares 2019 Mac Pro Teardown: 'A Masterclass in Repairability'
Given its modular design, the new Mac Pro unsurprisingly earned a nearly perfect repairability score of 9/10, with iFixit noting that basic repairs and upgrades can be performed with standard tools or even no tools at all. Major components also use industry-standard sockets and interfaces.
From a repair standpoint, the only downside is that while the SSDs are modular, they are not user replaceable since they are tied to the Apple T2 security chip. If you need to remove and replace the SSD modules, a support document says to contact Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider instead.
iFixit also has a service manual for the new Mac Pro.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Now there's something I thought I wouldn't hear about stuff from Apple again.
tHey OnlY eVEr rAtE tHeM 1 oUt oF TeN!!
Anyone else hoping for a Mac Pro Mini? Something this modular but with a price tag we can swallow.
Won't ever happen. They've had a greater need for years and they've ignored the market, this won't change.
I don't think its very surprising a desktop is easy to repair, and docking a point for making an SSD not user replaceable is completely fair. Its not a critical security feature, its a money maker, just like MS and the "replaceable" SSD you need to buy from them.
See you in 100 years when you can finally swap AirPod batteries.
You’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel with that one.
I agree Apple, and the rest of the industry, have a lot of improving to do, but some features of our tech needs to be intentionally locked down for the safety of our data/stuff.
[ Read All Comments ]