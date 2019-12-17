iFixit Shares 2019 Mac Pro Teardown: 'A Masterclass in Repairability'

Tuesday December 17, 2019 5:20 am PST by Joe Rossignol
iFixit has shared its full teardown of the new Mac Pro, calling it "beautiful, amazingly well put together, and a masterclass in repairability."

Given its modular design, the new Mac Pro unsurprisingly earned a nearly perfect repairability score of 9/10, with iFixit noting that basic repairs and upgrades can be performed with standard tools or even no tools at all. Major components also use industry-standard sockets and interfaces.


From a repair standpoint, the only downside is that while the SSDs are modular, they are not user replaceable since they are tied to the Apple T2 security chip. If you need to remove and replace the SSD modules, a support document says to contact Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider instead.

iFixit also has a service manual for the new Mac Pro.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Tags: iFixit, teardown
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Buy Now)
[ 38 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
twistedpixel8
38 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Anyone else hoping for a Mac Pro Mini? Something this modular but with a price tag we can swallow.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
T'hain Esh Kelch
41 minutes ago at 05:23 am
"a masterclass in repairability."

Now there's something I thought I wouldn't hear about stuff from Apple again.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
MedRed
42 minutes ago at 05:22 am
A stunning about face for apple. Good job!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
DHagan4755
41 minutes ago at 05:23 am
I get the whole SSD/T2 security thing, but it would be wonderful if Apple employed this level of repairability on all of its product lines.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JimmyBanks6
40 minutes ago at 05:24 am
IfiXiT hATeS apPle!!1!

tHey OnlY eVEr rAtE tHeM 1 oUt oF TeN!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
StuBeck
32 minutes ago at 05:33 am


Anyone else hoping for a Mac Pro Mini? Something this modular but with a price tag we can swallow.


Won't ever happen. They've had a greater need for years and they've ignored the market, this won't change.

I don't think its very surprising a desktop is easy to repair, and docking a point for making an SSD not user replaceable is completely fair. Its not a critical security feature, its a money maker, just like MS and the "replaceable" SSD you need to buy from them.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
KindredMAC
24 minutes ago at 05:40 am
The SSD's still surprise me. I was hoping for something similar to the old PowerMac G5/Mac Pros where you could slide in a 2.5" SATA SSD or even a NVMe stick.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
R3k
12 minutes ago at 05:52 am


See you in 100 years when you can finally swap AirPod batteries.


You’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel with that one.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Whoakapi
41 minutes ago at 05:24 am
See you in 100 years when you can finally swap AirPod batteries.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
XmasRights
38 minutes ago at 05:27 am
I really think iFixit need to revaluate how they view repairability. Docking a point because of a critical security feature seems harsh, especially in light of their criticism of iCloud activation locks.

I agree Apple, and the rest of the industry, have a lot of improving to do, but some features of our tech needs to be intentionally locked down for the safety of our data/stuff.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]