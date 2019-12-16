Photoshop for iPad Receiving 'Select Subject' Feature and More Today

Select Subject uses machine learning to enable users to automatically select the subject of an image to speed up complex selections. Adobe says the feature works exactly the same on the iPad as it does on the desktop.
Adobe is committed to continue improving Select Subject to work even better on tricky subjects like hair and fur.
Last week, Adobe also began rolling out performance improvements for its cloud documents system. The enhancements are already live for PSD files that are 75MB or larger. Depending on the size of your file and your network performance, Adobe says upload and download speeds are up to 90 percent faster.
In the first half of 2020, Photoshop for iPad will gain additional features, including the "Refine Edge" brush for selecting soft edges, integration of Lightroom and Photoshop workflows on the iPad, and more.
Photoshop for iPad received poor reviews following its release, but its rating has slowly improved from 2/5 stars to 3.3/5 stars on the App Store.