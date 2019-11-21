Adobe Outlines Additional Features Coming to Photoshop for iPad Following Poor Reviews

By the end of 2019, this will include a new Select Subject feature that uses Adobe's Sensei machine learning technology to enable users to automatically select the subject of an image to speed up complex selections. And in December, Adobe says its cloud document system will be optimized to be even faster.
In the first half of 2020, Photoshop for iPad will gain additional features, including the Refine Edge brush for selecting soft edges, integration of Lightroom and Photoshop workflows on the iPad, and more.
Photoshop for iPad has received poor reviews since its release and has only a two-star rating on the App Store.