Phil Schiller Talks About the Development of the Original iPad in New Interview

And so the team started working on multitouch technology. During that process, a human interface designer, Bas Ording, showed us this demo where he pretended to scroll and the whole screen moved up and down with realistic physics. It was one of those "holy crap" moments.

When we got back to the ‌iPad‌, it was really easy to imagine what to take from ‌iPhone‌ and what needed to be different to create the product it would be. It really helped.

He gave me this wicked smile, and he said, "You're going to be really amazed if that's what you think. It's way lower than that."

Since the ‌iPad‌ first launched in 2010, Apple has released new versions on a yearly basis, and in 2019, the line has grown to encompass multiple pricing and design choices. There's the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at the high-end, the middle tier 10.5-inch ‌iPad‌ Air, the tiny 7.9-inch iPad mini 5 , and the low-cost 10.2-inch seventh-generation ‌iPad‌.The New York Times also looks at several other technological advancements and changes that took place over the course of the last decade, including the development of Siri , Apple's 2016 fight with the FBI, and the 2011 death of Steve Jobs.