On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Orangetheory Fitness Rolling Out Apple Watch Support in Early 2020
The fitness chain has created a small accessory called the OTbeat Link that attaches to an Apple Watch band, allowing the Apple Watch to sync with the Orangetheory Fitness in-studio heart rate monitoring system. There will also be a new Orangetheory Fitness app for the Apple Watch to accompany the OTbeat Link.
"Now, not only will members be able to view metrics in real time in class with an Apple Watch, they'll also be able to see their Orangetheory Fitness workouts afterward in the Activity app," explains Orangetheory Fitness.
"Apple Watch is designed to help people live a better day by being more active," said Apple fitness director Jay Blahnik. "With workout tracking, Apple Pay and a new membership program, we are thrilled Orangetheory Fitness is integrating Apple Watch into a comprehensive experience for their customers."
Orangetheory Fitness has also developed two new iOS apps called OTassist and OTcoach for improved interactions between staff, coaches, and members.
The new OTbeat Link accessory will be priced at $129 on Apple.com and elsewhere.