Apple Shares New 'Saudi Desert Riders' Shot on iPhone Video

Shot in the Al Kharrarah Desert in Saudi Arabia, the video features a group of Saudi riders racing through the sand dunes in ATVs and on dirt bikes.
In one of the toughest terrains of Saudi Arabia, see how a group of Saudi riders have taken themselves to the limit. Captured in 4K and featuring the triple-camera system, the iPhone 11 Pro is ready for action.Apple has shared dozens of "Shot on iPhone" photos and videos over the course of the last several years, updating the content with the launch of each new iPhone model.
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro, which is used for the newest ad, features a triple-lens camera with the best wide-angle sensor Apple has released so far along with a telephoto lens and a super wide-angle lens for better landscape shots.