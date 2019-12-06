On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Shares Reach New All-Time High, But Saudi Aramco to Overtake as World's Most Valuable Company
However, oil giant Saudi Aramco is set to overtake Apple as the world's most valuable company based on market cap after raising $25.6 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering ever, according to Reuters. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Saudi stock market on December 11.
Saudi Aramco only offered a 1.5 percent stake in the company to public shareholders, so the $25.6 billion raised gives it an overall valuation of around $1.7 trillion, topping Apple's market cap of around $1.1 trillion.
If the remaining 98.5% was available, would they have been able to find investors to buy the stock? I doubt it.
Haven't Microsoft already dethroned them (on and off) for several months? There was at least one week over the last couple of months where MSFT was the only $1T+ company as AAPL had slipped back down into the mere $9xx Billion range! ?
Yes, and also adjusted values give 90s Microsoft the win anyway.
$1.2 trillion but who’s counting...
<snip>
Apple shares are currently hovering around a 52-week high of $268.60.
This sort of thing always just makes me think of this clip: ?
[SPOILER="Video"][MEDIA=youtube]1GAfsRAJcoU[/MEDIA][/SPOILER]
Reminds me of that diamond planet (https://www.forbes.com/sites/petercohan/2012/10/12/diamond-planet-worth-26-9-nonillion/) being valued at '$30 Nonillion' - only it wouldn't be because dumping that much diamond into the market would just make it worthless!
Whilst the 1.7Bn valuation is interesting, I don’t think it’s realistic to value the company based on 1.5% equity.
