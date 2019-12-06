MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone Case Bundle From Speck

Speck's Presidio Stay Clear case, priced at $40, is a clear plastic case that's ideal if you want to let the design of the iPhone shine through, making it perfect for colorful iPhones like the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR.
All of Speck's cases offer protection from drops and bumps, and the Presidio Stay Clear is no exception. It protects your iPhone from drops up to 13 feet and there's also Microban antimicrobial protection to cut down on germs. Ports remain accessible, and a lip around the case protects the display.
The Presidio Pro, also priced at $40, offers 13-foot drop protection and the same Microban antimicrobial protection as the Presidio Stay Clear, but with a soft-touch matte exterior that adds grip and is available in a range of colors, from black and gray to blue and pink.
Reinforced corners protect against serious drops, and a display lip makes sure the display doesn't get scratched when the iPhone is placed facedown. The Presidio Pro is slim, but features two layers of protection to add cushioning.
Available for $40, the Presidio Grip is Speck's grippiest case. It has a design that's similar to the Presidio Pro, but with raised rubber ridges along each sides that make it easier to hold.
The Presidio Grip is available in black, gray, pink, and shades of blue, and it offers the same 13-foot drop protection and antimicrobial properties as other Speck cases. It has the same dual-layer construction that protects against drops and bumps, and a raised lip to protect the display. All Speck cases, Presidio Grip included, allow Qi-based wireless charging to work.
We have five iPhone case bundles to give away to MacRumors readers, with winners able to get cases that fit the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. All of Speck's cases are available for 25 percent off through the holidays, so those who don't win can still get a lower price on a case.
