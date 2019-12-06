Deals: Best Buy's New Apple Shopping Event Has Discounts on HomePod, iPhone 11, MacBook Pro, AirPods, and More

Friday December 6, 2019 7:21 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy began a new sale focused on Apple products today, which is a precursor to its upcoming 12 Days of Deals holiday shopping event. For the Apple sale, Best Buy is discounting a number of iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more to notable low prices, some of which are matching the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This sale will end on Sunday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. CT, and afterwards the 12 Days of Deals event will kick off. Best Buy isn't detailing which products will see discounts on which day yet, but it does provide some hints, and Apple shoppers will want to return on December 14 when the retailer says it will discount the MacBook, Beats, and more.

For now, you can shop this weekend's Apple Sales Event below.

Best Buy Apple Sales Event

 iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch
Mac
Audio
Miscellaneous
For more sales to shop this season, check out our full Deals Roundup.

