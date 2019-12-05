On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Attending NeurIPS 2019 Next Week, World's Largest Machine Learning Conference
In a new entry to its Machine Learning Journal, Apple said its product teams are "engaged in state of the art research in machine hearing, speech recognition, natural language processing, machine translation, text-to-speech, and artificial intelligence, improving the lives of millions of customers every day."
Apple employees will be making a series of presentations at the conference. A schedule is provided in Apple's Machine Learning Journal.
Machine learning algorithms play a role in virtually every Apple product and service, ranging from Apple Maps and Apple News to Siri and the QuickType keyboard on iPhone and iPad. Apple has machine learning jobs available in areas such as artificial intelligence, computer vision, data science, and deep learning.