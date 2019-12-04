On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Supplier Shrinks Down Capacitors Needed for 5G iPhone, Freeing Up Valuable Internal Space
According to Japanese news site Nikkei, Murata Manufacturing is set to start mass producing tiny multilayer ceramic capacitors that take up one-fifth of the space of the existing capacitors, but also offer 10 times the electrical storage capacity.
Each individual capacitor measures in at 0.25mm by 0.125mm, which is miniscule. The capacitors are designed to regulate power usage within circuits used in the iPhone, and to create its ultrasmall capacitors, Murata was able to refine the ceramic powder that provides the base material for the sheets used in the capacitor, which allows more sheets to be stacked up for higher capacity without more space consumed on a circuit board.
5G technology is a bigger power drain than 4G technology, necessitating larger batteries and more efficient components. Murata's new capacitors will give smartphone designers like Apple freedom to use that space for other important components within the iPhone, such as higher-capacity batteries.
There's no confirmation that Apple is going to use Murata's technology, but it seems likely as Murata is a supplier for Apple. Murata also works with other smartphone companies such as Huawei.
Apple is planning to introduce at least three new iPhones in the fall of 2020, all of which are expected to include 5G technology to allow the iPhone to take advantage of 5G networks and better compete with Android smartphones.
