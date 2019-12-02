On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Cyber Monday 2019: Save on MacBook Pro, iPad, iPhone 11, iTunes Gift Cards, AirPods, HomePod, and More
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
B&H Photo
B&H Photo has a big Cyber Monday event kicking off, including a sale on a long list of 13-inch MacBooks. This includes the Mid 2019 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00, as well as a long list of custom configurations that have 16GB RAM and savings of as much as $300.
Best Buy
Similar to its Black Friday sale, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is massive and expands across all of the retailer's categories. You can save on cell phones, laptops, e-readers, TVs, home appliances, and more.
For Apple devices, we've broken down the sale by each product below.
- 13-inch MacBook Pro - Save up to $300 / starting at $1,099.99 for 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD
- 13-inch MacBook Air - Save up to $200 / starting at $899.99 for 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD
- iPhone 11 and 11 Pro - Save up to $500 with activation and in-store trade-in
- 10.2-inch iPad - Save up to $100 / 32GB Wi-Fi for $249.99 and 128GB Wi-Fi for $329.99
- Apple Watch Series 4 - Save up to $100 / Starting at $299.00 for 40mm Aluminum
- HomePod - $199.99, down from $299.99
Brydge
Accessory company Brydge has a few of its iPad keyboards on sale today, including the Brydge Pro at $99.99, down from $149.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $169.99 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
You can also get the Brydge 9.7 at $79.99, down from $99.99 for the 9.7-inch iPad; and the Brydge 10.5 at $49.99, down from $129.99 for the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro.
eBay
eBay has new deals every hour for Cyber Monday, and in the tech category that includes 20 percent off new Nintendo Switch games like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokémon Sword/Shield, iPad, apple Watch Series 4, iPhone, and more.
Linksys
Linksys has a notable Cyber Monday sale that's discounting its Velop Intelligent Mesh Wi-Fi System (Tri-Band, 3-Pack) to $279.99, down from $529.99 ($250 off).
You can also save on the MR8300 Mesh Wi-Fi Router ($100 off) and much more in the Linksys sale.
Mophie
Zagg's entire slate of brands, including Mophie, is offering 40 percent off sitewide. For Mophie, this means you can save on battery cases, power banks, wireless chargers, and more.
Nomad
You can save 50 percent off a selection of Nomad accessories today, including the Rugged Case for AirPods ($14.95), Stand for Apple Watch ($19.95), Rugged Case for iPhone XS Max ($24.95), and Rugged Strap for Apple Watch ($24.95).
Pad & Quill
Pad & Quill is offering up to 35 percent off on select products. This includes a range of accessories made for the iPad Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone 11, and MacBoook Pro.
You can get the Oxford Leather iPad Pro Case for $104.95 (regular $139.95), Bella Fino Edition Leather iPhone 11 Pro Case for $71.96 (regular $89.95), and the TechFolio Travel Cord Organizers for $76.00 (regular $89.95).
Sonos
Sonos has $100 off a pair of Sonos One speakers, priced at $298 for today only. Or you can get an individual Sonos One for $149, down from $199.
The company also has $100 off the Play:5 and $50 off the Sonos One SL, all of which you can find by heading to the Sonos website.
Target
Target has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale today at a price that's beating out all of the discounts we saw last week for Black Friday. You can get the 32GB Wi-Fi model for $229.99, down from $329.99 ($100 off).
Target has a few Apple products on sale, including AirPods, Apple Watch Series 4, Smart Covers for the old iPad Pro, and more. Head to the company's website to shop all of its Cyber Monday sales.
Twelve South
Twelve South's "Mac Monday" event has a collection of discounts across the company's Mac accessory line.
- StayGo USB-C Hub - $79.99 ($20 off)
- HiRise Wireless - $49.99 ($30 off)
- Fermata - $29.99 ($50 off)
- BookArc - $49.99 ($10 off)
- And more...
Other Cyber Monday Sales
- Amazon - Get the $50 iTunes gift card for $40.
- Adorama - Save on camera equipment, electronics, video games, and more.
- Belkin - Save on portable chargers and other Belkin accessories.
- Casetify - Get 15 percent off orders of $40 or more, 25 percent off $80 or more, or 30 percent off $120 or more with code FILLMYBAG.
- Costco - Get the $100 iTunes gift card for $79.49.
- JBL - Get up to 70 percent off with free second day air shipping on select items.
- Newegg - Save on monitors, printers, SSDs, video cards, and more.
- Nimble - Save on portable chargers and other accessories.
- Olloclip - Get up to 50 percent off with free shipping in the United States on orders $50 or more.
- Otterbox - Get 25 percent off and free shipping in the U.S.
- Satechi - Get 25 percent off sitewide with code SATECHI25.
- Speck - Get 50 percent off sitewide.