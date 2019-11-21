Duet Air Gains New Feature That Lets You Use a Mac or PC as a Secondary Display

Thursday November 21, 2019 11:00 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple in macOS Catalina introduced a new Sidecar feature that lets the iPad be used as a secondary display for a Mac, something that third-party companies have been doing for some time with products like Duet Display and Luna Display.

With ‌Sidecar‌ now available for the ‌iPad‌, Duet has adapted and introduced new functionality that's not available with ‌Sidecar‌ - namely using an additional Mac or PC as a secondary display.


As of today, Duet Air, the software that turns the ‌iPad‌ into a secondary display for a Mac, also works with a second Mac or PC.

That means if you have an extra MacBook or PC, you can use Duet Air to turn it into a wireless second display or a mirrored display for your main Mac. This is functionality that's not available with Apple's ‌Sidecar‌ implementation.

Duet Air also allows iOS devices, Macs, or PCs to remote desktop into other devices from anywhere in the world, and Duet says that the update works with "minimal latency."

Over the course of the next year, Duet has pledged to continue improving its algorithms and customizability, and there are a long list of new features in the works that will make Duet Air more compelling in 2020.

jonplackett
48 minutes ago at 11:13 am
I wish these guys lots of luck. It’s not easy pivoting to something new like that after Apple basically tries to put you out of business. These seem like genuinely useful new features.
