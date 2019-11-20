Deals Spotlight: Here Are The Best Places to Get a Discount on Apple's New 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
To help sort through all these sales, we've compiled a list of each retailer's offers in this article, representing the current best places to get a discount on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Your best bet is still at Expercom, which has the entry level 512GB Silver model at $2,227 ($172 off), but Adorama and Amazon's new price point of $2,279 for this model ($120 off) is also solid.
Shoppers should note that in many instances these notebooks will ship later than Apple's estimated dates, by as much as three weeks, particularly for those ordered from Amazon. For Best Buy's sales, you'll also need to be a part of the My Best Buy program to notice the discounts on each MacBook Pro. Take a look at each price markdown in the lists below and be sure to shop before the sales expire.
Expercom's Sale (Up to $436 off)
- 2.6GHz 6-core 16GB, 512GB - $2,227.00, down from $2,399.00 ($172 off)
- 2.3GHz 8-core 16GB, 1TB - $2,599.00, down from $2,799.00 ($200 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core 32GB, 1TB - $3,248.74, down from $3,499.00 ($250 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core 64GB, 2TB - $3,991.30, down from $4,299.00 ($307 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core 64GB, 8TB - $5,662.06, down from $6,099.00 ($436 off)
Adorama and Amazon's Sales (Up to $120 off)
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $2,279.00, down from $2,399.00 [Adorama, Amazon]
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Silver - $2,679.00, down from $2,799.00 [Adorama, Amazon, and Matched at B&H]
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Gray - $2,693.45, down from $2,799.00 [Amazon]
B&H and Best Buy's Sales ($100 off)
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $2,299.00, down from $2,399.00 [B&H, Best Buy]
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray - $2,299.00, down from $2,399.00 [B&H, Best Buy, matched at Amazon]
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Silver - $2,699.00, down from $2,799.00 [Best Buy]
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Gray - $2,699.00, down from $2,799.00 [B&H, Best Buy]