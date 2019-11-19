Apple Pay Now Available in Belarus, Citymapper Pass Adds Support in London

To set up a card with Apple Pay, open the Wallet app on a compatible iPhone and tap the plus button in the top-right corner. Once activated, Apple Pay can be used with an iPhone or Apple Watch to make purchases at stores that accept contactless payments, while many apps and websites also accept the service.
In related news, the Citymapper Pass transit card can now be added to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay. The card provides unlimited public transportation across the subway, bus, and rail in London for a weekly price. Citymapper plans to expand the card to other cities around the world in the future.
Citymapper Pass now works with Apple Pay!#thinnerwallet pic.twitter.com/Uq9rhNVOKn— Citymapper (@Citymapper) November 19, 2019