Apple Pay Now Available in Belarus, Citymapper Pass Adds Support in London

Tuesday November 19, 2019 5:50 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple Pay launched in Belarus today as the mobile payment service continues to expand across Eastern Europe. BPS Sberbank is the first bank in Belarus to roll out Apple Pay support for its Visa and Mastercard cards.


To set up a card with ‌Apple Pay‌, open the Wallet app on a compatible iPhone and tap the plus button in the top-right corner. Once activated, Apple Pay can be used with an iPhone or Apple Watch to make purchases at stores that accept contactless payments, while many apps and websites also accept the service.

In related news, the Citymapper Pass transit card can now be added to the Wallet app for use with Apple Pay. The card provides unlimited public transportation across the subway, bus, and rail in London for a weekly price. Citymapper plans to expand the card to other cities around the world in the future.

Apple has fulfilled its promise of Apple Pay being available in more than 40 countries and regions by the end of 2019.

