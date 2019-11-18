Apple CEO Tim Cook to Speak at Salesforce Conference Tomorrow

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple and Salesforce formed a strategic partnership in 2018. Salesforce has since redesigned its customer relationship management app with support for the latest features on iPhone and iPad, including Siri Shortcuts and Face ID. The new Salesforce app is available in the App Store.
Salesforce has also announced a Trailhead GO learning app with more than 700 modules covering business and tech skills. Trailhead GO is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Additional features, including support for Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple, are expected to be available later this year.
Last, the two companies have announced a new Salesforce mobile SDK, optimized for Swift and iOS 13. The new SDK, coming later this year, will help developers to build and deploy native Salesforce apps for iPhone and iPad.