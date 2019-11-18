New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook to Speak at Salesforce Conference Tomorrow

Monday November 18, 2019 6:04 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple CEO Tim Cook will join Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff for a fireside chat at the Dreamforce 2019 conference on Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time at the Yerba Buena Theater. A live stream will be available.


Apple and Salesforce formed a strategic partnership in 2018. Salesforce has since redesigned its customer relationship management app with support for the latest features on iPhone and iPad, including Siri Shortcuts and Face ID. The new Salesforce app is available in the App Store.

Salesforce has also announced a Trailhead GO learning app with more than 700 modules covering business and tech skills. Trailhead GO is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Additional features, including support for Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple, are expected to be available later this year.


Last, the two companies have announced a new Salesforce mobile SDK, optimized for Swift and iOS 13. The new SDK, coming later this year, will help developers to build and deploy native Salesforce apps for iPhone and iPad.

