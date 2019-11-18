Apple to Hold Media Event on December 2 'Honoring Favorite Apps and Games of 2019'

Monday November 18, 2019 1:35 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple today send out invites for a surprise media event that's set to be held on Monday, December 2 in New York City, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Invitation image via Lance Ulanoff
According to the media invitations, Apple will be honoring its "favorite apps and games of 2019." There is no word on just what that means, and as Apple has never held a similar event, we don't know what to expect. Apple does, however, always share its year-end favorite apps and games, during the first few days of December, so it sounds like this year, the content will be unveiled during a full event and awards ceremony.

Apple's best of the year content offerings highlight games, music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and more, with last year's announcement focusing on content that shaped entertainment and culture around the world.

It's not clear if any hardware will be introduced at the event, but it seems unlikely given the clear wording of the media invites. We're still expecting Apple to release the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR in December, so there could be a mention of an official launch date, but beyond that, no more hardware refreshes are rumored for this year.

[ 32 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
acorntoy
24 minutes ago at 01:41 pm


Final Cut Pro for iPad....

Alongside the debut of a new one hopefully.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Yojimbo007
16 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
Apple Oscars.. sort of!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
RanchoCucamonga
12 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
It's happening ! 16-inch macbook pro announcement !!!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nattK
22 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
So weird that the text at the bottom is in Myriad Pro instead of San Francisco. Is it even legit? So weird that they would overlook something like that
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
roguedaemon
22 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
So let’s see here.
No event for release of the new AirPods or the new MacBook, but oh!
We better have an event for the App Store.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
9 minutes ago at 01:56 pm


So let’s see here.
No event for release of the new AirPods or the new MacBook, but oh!
We better have an event for the App Store.

The App Store sold upwards of $50 billion last year. That’s $15 billion in Apple’s pocket.

I think an awards event is a great idea ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
4God
25 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Final Cut Pro for iPad....
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MandiMac
24 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Apple TV new release with special Arcade mention? :)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
18 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
This isn’t a traditional event people. No new hardware.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
testcard
17 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
*whispers*
Apple Tags?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]