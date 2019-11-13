Benchmarks Suggest 16-Inch MacBook Pro Will Have 9th-Gen Intel Processors With Up to 32GB of RAM and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics

Wednesday November 13, 2019 5:28 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Ahead of the imminent launch of Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro, several benchmark results have appeared on Geekbench that allegedly come from a Mac model designated "MacBookPro16,1" and, if true, confirm some of the machine's rumored hardware specifications.


Many of the results indicate that the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ will feature Intel 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors, which would be in line with the 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ released in May. Some benchmarks show an 8-core Core i9 processor with a 2.4GHz base clock speed.

In addition, OpenCL scores list the machines as having Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M graphics, and up to 32GB RAM. We've spotted references to Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M in macOS Catalina code, so there's a good chance these are legit.

Avatar
chucker23n1
24 minutes ago at 05:30 am

Up to 32GB of RAM


Up to 64, in fact! :)
Rating: 2 Votes
DuforneeS
DuforneeS
23 minutes ago at 05:31 am
It's announced! [MEDIA=twitter]1194607635590332416[/MEDIA]

Rating: 2 Votes
medialook
medialook
23 minutes ago at 05:32 am
It's announced!!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
24 minutes ago at 05:31 am
What, no 11th gen processors?! I'm angry that Apple is already out of date for time travelers from the future! /s
Rating: 1 Votes
baryon
baryon
22 minutes ago at 05:32 am


Up to 64, in fact! :)


Yeah 32 would not be that impressive. Any expensive pro machine better have at least 32GB of RAM to still be relevant in 6 years.
Rating: 1 Votes
chfilm
chfilm
22 minutes ago at 05:33 am
WHO CARES, BRING ON THE MAC PRO!!! ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
