Benchmarks Suggest 16-Inch MacBook Pro Will Have 9th-Gen Intel Processors With Up to 32GB of RAM and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics

Many of the results indicate that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature Intel 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors, which would be in line with the 15-inch MacBook Pro released in May. Some benchmarks show an 8-core Core i9 processor with a 2.4GHz base clock speed.
In addition, OpenCL scores list the machines as having Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M graphics, and up to 32GB RAM. We've spotted references to Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M in macOS Catalina code, so there's a good chance these are legit.