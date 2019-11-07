New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

YouTuber Compares Original 2007 iPhone to New iPhone 11 Pro

Thursday November 7, 2019 5:24 pm PST by Juli Clover
Popular YouTuber MKBHD today shared a video that compares Apple's original iPhone released in 2007 with the new 2019 iPhone 11 Pro, which was released 12 years later.

The video goes over details like camera quality, design, feature set, and more, offering an interesting look at just how much the iPhone has changed over the course of the last decade.


There are no surprises here given the impressive number of technology updates that have been implemented over the years, but it's still a fun look back at how different things were in 2007.

Compared to the 5.8-inch ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌, the 3.5-inch original iPhone almost looks like a toy because of its small size, though there are undoubtedly some iPhone fans who miss the tiny screen and the ability to easily use a device one-handed.

Some of the biggest iPhone upgrades have come in the form of camera improvements. The single-lens 2-megapixel camera available in 2007 was decent back in the day and can still put out web cam-quality photos, but today we have 12-megapixel triple-lens cameras with features like Portrait Mode and Night Mode that can rival some DSLRs.

As MKBHD points out, the comparison between the original iPhone and the ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ is also interesting because it leaves us imagining what kind of technology changes we might be seeing in another 12 years. It's impossible to see that far ahead, but folding technology, super fast 5G connection speeds, and more could be coming in the not too distant future.

[ 11 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
4jasontv
35 minutes ago at 05:33 pm
Remember the insane price ('https://youtu.be/eywi0h_Y5_U') of the original iPhone?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
27 minutes ago at 05:41 pm
As MKBHD points out, the comparison between the original iPhone and the iPhone 11 Pro is also interesting because it leaves us imagining what kind of technology changes we might be seeing in another 12 years.

Not really when you consider phones and technology haven't changed much in the last 5-6 years. The biggest advances over the past 12 years were front-loaded in the early years of the period.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
miamialley
41 minutes ago at 05:27 pm
Amazing all the gadgets the iPhone replaces.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]