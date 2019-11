Apple today sent out emails highlighting the latest Apple Pay promo, which offers a $5 discount on an order of $10 or more placed through the Uber Eats app.The discount can be applied when checking out with ‌Apple Pay‌ after the promo code APPLEPAY5 is entered.The $5 Uber Eats discount will be available from November 8 through November 10, and is only valid when spending over $10 before taxes or fees. The offer is limited to one discount per customer, and delivery fees and service fees still apply.