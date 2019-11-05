OWC Debuts Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock With eSATA, Gigabit Ethernet, and More

OWC's Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is targeted at professional users and includes several features not commonly found on other docks such as an eSATA port and CFast and SD card readers. The dock also includes a gigabit Ethernet port, three USB 3.1 ports, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports to allow for daisy chaining, and a DisplayPort 1.2 port. There's also a locking power connection to help ensure the dock doesn't come unplugged if it's moved during use.
For pro users who need some of the more specialized features included in the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock, this might be a good option, as we've been impressed with the company's previous dock offerings. It does, however, only offer 60 watts of charging power, so if you've got a 15-inch MacBook Pro you likely want to use your regular power adapter and not rely on the dock to power your Mac.
The dock also includes a switch to turn off the internal fan if you need a quiet environment, although OWC warns this should only be done for short periods of time to limit the risk of overheating.
The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is available as of today and is priced at $328.99.
