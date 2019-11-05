New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Movie 'Hala'

Tuesday November 5, 2019 9:18 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today shared the official trailer for "Hala," an upcoming movie that is set to debut on Apple TV+ on December 6.

"Hala" is a coming of age story of 17-year-old Hala, who is played by Geraldine Viswanathan. Anna Chlumsky, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, and Purbi Joshi also star in the movie.

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family.

Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, "Hala" was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
"Hala" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it will see a theatrical run before it hits ‌Apple TV‌+. "Hala" will be in theaters starting on November 22, coming to ‌Apple TV‌+ two weeks later.

‌Apple TV‌+ is available starting now, with TV shows that include "Dickinson," "See," "The Morning Show" and "For All Mankind." Right now, the only movie available is "The Elephant Queen," but additional movies are coming to the service in the future.

Avatar
ersan191
21 minutes ago at 09:29 am
I don’t want to be that guy, but my god this looks boring
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
magicvash
20 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Lemme guess. She’s pregnant or LGBT+

Ironic that she’s being played by an Indian-origin actress ?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
chfilm
27 minutes ago at 09:24 am
A lot of diversity content here. Maybe it would’ve been smarter to wait a few weeks with these when the mainstream audience was already on board..
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
_Refurbished_
18 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Unexpected consequence of Apple TV +:
We're going to have to scroll through EVERY new TV show that's released on Apple TV+.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dan9700
17 minutes ago at 09:34 am
No thanks
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fmcshan
14 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Keep the content coming Apple! :)
Rating: 1 Votes

