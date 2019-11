Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Movie 'Hala'

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family.



Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, "Hala" was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Apple today shared the official trailer for "Hala," an upcoming movie that is set to debut on Apple TV + on December 6."Hala" is a coming of age story of 17-year-old Hala, who is played by Geraldine Viswanathan. Anna Chlumsky, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, and Purbi Joshi also star in the movie."Hala" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it will see a theatrical run before it hits ‌Apple TV‌+. "Hala" will be in theaters starting on November 22, coming to ‌Apple TV‌+ two weeks later.‌Apple TV‌+ is available starting now, with TV shows that include "Dickinson," "See," "The Morning Show" and "For All Mankind." Right now, the only movie available is "The Elephant Queen," but additional movies are coming to the service in the future.