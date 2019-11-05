Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Movie 'Hala'
"Hala" is a coming of age story of 17-year-old Hala, who is played by Geraldine Viswanathan. Anna Chlumsky, Jack Kilmer, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, and Purbi Joshi also star in the movie.
Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family."Hala" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it will see a theatrical run before it hits Apple TV+. "Hala" will be in theaters starting on November 22, coming to Apple TV+ two weeks later.
Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, "Hala" was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
Apple TV+ is available starting now, with TV shows that include "Dickinson," "See," "The Morning Show" and "For All Mankind." Right now, the only movie available is "The Elephant Queen," but additional movies are coming to the service in the future.
