Apple Offering Apple TV+ Redeem Codes to Eligible Customers Unable to Activate Their 1-Year Free Trial

Apple TV+ officially launched on November 1, and anyone who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac after September 10 can get a year's subscription to it for free.
The trial is supposed to be offered to users who launch the Apple TV app on a qualifying Apple device. However, reports on Friday suggested that many customers aren't seeing any sign of the trial they're entitled to.
Some people experiencing trouble activating the trial on an Apple mobile device have reportedly had better luck visiting https://tv.apple.com on a desktop web browser and logging in using their Apple ID credentials.
But if that doesn't work for you, contact Apple support. According to users on Reddit, they are able to generate a unique 1-year offer code that can be redeemed in the iTunes/App Store.
To facilitate the resolution, customers should have to hand their MacOS/iOS version, proof of purchase and date of purchase, and the name of the store where they bought their qualifying Apple product.
The code redemption confirmation is said to show Apple TV+ as "free for 1-one week," but actually states lower down that the paid subscription doesn't start until November 2020.