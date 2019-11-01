Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple TV+ Streaming Service Launches With 'Dickinson,' 'For All Mankind,' 'See' and More
Priced at $4.99 per month for up to six family members, Apple TV+ provides unlimited access to original Apple-created TV shows and movies. Apple is also bundling a year of free service with any recent (since Sept 10th) purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac. Apple has posted instructions on how to start your free subscription:
1. Turn on your new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, or Mac and sign in with your Apple ID.Apple TV+ is available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world at launch. Apple TV+ content is subtitled and/or dubbed in close to 40 languages, plus there are closed captions and audio descriptions in eight languages.
2. Open the Apple TV app on November 1 or later. Make sure your eligible device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.
3. The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not, scroll down in Watch Now until the offer appears.
4. Tap "Enjoy 1 Year Free." You might be asked to enter your Apple ID password, confirm your billing information, or add a valid payment method. You will not be charged during the 1 year free trial.
TV shows that are available at launch include "See," "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Helpsters," "Snoopy in Space," "Ghostwriter," and Oprah Winfrey's Book Club. "The Elephant Queen," a documentary, is also available.
Apple plans to add additional shows to Apple TV+ each month such as "Servant," "Truth Be Told," and "Little America." A full list of Apple's TV shows and movies can be found in our guide.
Apple TV+ content can be watched both online or offline, and there are no ads. Most of the TV shows launching today will premiere with three episodes, with additional episodes to roll out each wee.
iOS 12.3, tvOS 13.2, and macOS Catalina are required for Apple TV+ on iPhone/iPad, Apple TV, and Macs, respectively, but content can be watched on any device by going to tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome, and Firefox.
For more on Apple TV+, make sure to check out our Apple TV+ guide. Discuss shows in our new Apple TV+ forum.
- My prediction for the most common content of posts in this thread.
That’s it? That’s the whole catalogue???? Not a single movie out of the iTunes catalogue?? Are they nuts?
It’s called TV+, not Movie+. Not sure why you expected otherwise!
i hate how their shows are just thrown into the mix of everything else. It should have its own separate navigation point in the TV App. If there is, I am blind I guess.
all I saw was the morning show randomly among stuff I watched on the cw app and other stuff
You're only just learning this now? We've known this for months!
That’s it? That’s the whole catalogue???? Not a single movie out of the iTunes catalogue?? Are they nuts?
Wish Apple would stop this woke crap and sort out their creatives hardware. I waited until end of October for the 16" MB Pro (that I understand, Apple have not even acknowledged exists) and had a buyer for my 2019 i9 MB Pro, but being it's not happened, am stuck with a machine that throttles and whose keyboard and keyboard layout is a disaster. I do not care a bit about content, that is what Netflix and Amazon are for, Apple should fire TC who is only interested in shipping left over components from last year and dubious social issues (sorry, has to be said), and is NOT a product guy. Only one useful innovation under his watch, the AirPods.
Meanwhile, us power user creatives are attracted by all manner of fast innovative 2 in 1 Windows laptops with Wacom or similar pens. Yup, Windows sucks and MacOS is better, but once you're running the apps, it's all the same, for less money and more creative friendly ergonomics.
Check out a fully loaded Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4, I have the Gen 3 i5, not powerful enough for 4K editing and such, but the more powerful configs of the Gen 4 (or Dell or HP equivalent), are not bad. And you get a decent keyboard to go with the pen operated touch screen. No need to compromise on OS with an iPad Pro.
So was hoping Apple would make a MacOS iPad Pro or convertible MacBook Pro.
This is an Apple TV+ thread and not a whinge and whine about how you didn’t do your research about the i9 MBP throttling and keyboard layout issues(SMH).
Don’t like it, get Windows then!
Wow, another streaming service that I won't be subscribing to.
Same. Watching TV series or movies is just not my thing.
So why did you bother clicking on the thread to reply? People are so weird.
There’s literally less than 10 shows available. I was half expecting a few hundred movies too. Guess I’ll be restarting my Netflix account again ?
You were expecting a few 100 movies that Apple never promised, talked about or even eluded to? Strange.
Agree with the comments regarding a pretty crappy interface for their content.
Gives a whole new meaning to the word “streaming”!
These shows don't appeal to me. They look really weak.
Ron Moore? really? Maybe if they found a Cylon on the moon I would watch it... but then he will bring his religious views and make a horrible ending.
To each there own, I think it is a solid start, and looking forward to a couple of them.
