Five New Games Added to Apple Arcade, Including 'The Mosaic'
The latest titles:
- The Mosaic by Raw Fury: "Mosaic is a dark surrealistic ad atmospheric adventure game about urban isolation and the dread of being a piece in a giant machinery you can't understand."
- Super Mega Mini Party by Red Games Co.: "Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!"
- Star Fetched by Crescent Moon Games: "Star Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far-away solar system to help defend against an incoming alien invasion. It combines side-scrolling action with elements of tower-defence, exploration & RPG."
- Monomals by Picomy: "There's a big music contest going on amongst the world's best animal DJs! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals™, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker™!"
- Jumper Jon by Esteban Duran: "Jumper Jon is a 30 seconds metroidvania style platforming adventure where Jon, our hero, will die and respawn every 30 seconds keeping items and abilities already obtained."
Wish I had time to play games, too many other things to do in life
Such as posting on MacRumors?
Too late. Just like News+ Apple botched the launch and won't recover.
welcome to earth, where the timeline differs from the one on your planet.
