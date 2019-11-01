New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Five New Games Added to Apple Arcade, Including 'The Mosaic'

Friday November 1, 2019 8:25 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple Arcade received another weekly refresh today with five new games across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. The service now has 94 games available on iOS and tvOS, as well as 87 titles on the Mac.


The latest titles:
  • The Mosaic by Raw Fury: "Mosaic is a dark surrealistic ad atmospheric adventure game about urban isolation and the dread of being a piece in a giant machinery you can't understand."
  • Super Mega Mini Party by Red Games Co.: "Compete with players from around the world in hyper casual competitive mini-games or throw a Super Mega Mini Party with friends!"
  • Star Fetched by Crescent Moon Games: "Star Fetched is a sci-fi platformer about a young space-adventurer who is mysteriously teleported to a far-away solar system to help defend against an incoming alien invasion. It combines side-scrolling action with elements of tower-defence, exploration & RPG."
  • Monomals by Picomy: "There's a big music contest going on amongst the world's best animal DJs! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals™, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker™!"
  • Jumper Jon by Esteban Duran: "Jumper Jon is a 30 seconds metroidvania style platforming adventure where Jon, our hero, will die and respawn every 30 seconds keeping items and abilities already obtained."
Apple Arcade is Apple's new subscription-based gaming service, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to dozens of premium games for $4.99 per month, with no in-app purchases or ads. The service launched in late September in over 150 countries, with a one-month free trial available.

Tag: Apple Arcade Guide
[ 8 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
keysofanxiety
29 minutes ago at 08:37 am


Wish I had time to play games, too many other things to do in life


Such as posting on MacRumors?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
gplusplus
34 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Man... I'm totally down for Apple Arcade, but only if I can get a refreshed Apple TV. I don't want to buy two year old hardware. I'd be all over this if I could get newer hardware to plug into my TV.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
HardRain
32 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Wish I had time to play games, too many other things to do in life
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ItalianGabriele
17 minutes ago at 08:49 am


Too late. Just like News+ Apple botched the launch and won't recover.


welcome to earth, where the timeline differs from the one on your planet.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]