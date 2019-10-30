'HBO Max' Streaming Service to Launch in May 2020 for $15 per month

AT&T has revealed that HBO Max will launch in May of 2020 with 10,000 hours of programming pre-loaded, and the service will cost $14.99 per month – the same price as HBO, but with much more content. From The Hollywood Reporter:
HBO Max will be filled with 10,000 hours of programming from across the media conglomerate’s divisions including such TV hits as Friends, The Big Bang Theory and South Park; Warner Bros. films including Joker; the full HBO catalog; and originals such as the previously announced Ansel Elgort drama Tokyo Vice, a Grease spinoff and a Gossip Girl sequel.HBO's library of content will include all the big hits like Game of Thrones and Succession, along with classics like Sex and the City and Sopranos, as well as new releases like the forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. HBO Max will also have 1,800 film titles including all DC movies and, eventually, the full 2020 feature film slate.
AT&T will offer HBO Max for free to its existing 10 million HBO customers. WarnerMedia also revealed that it will offer the service as subscription-only in its first year, before launching an ad-supported version in 2021. There are also plans for live and interactive programming as well as special events.
The new $14.99 a month service will arrive almost two years after AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner, which owns HBO. It will compete with Apple TV+ and Disney+, both of which will cost $4.99 per month when they launch in November.