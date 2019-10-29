Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Replacing a Pair of AirPods Pro Costs $178, or $29 With AppleCare+
If you lose or damage the AirPods Pro, the left and right AirPod will cost $89 each to replace in the United States, totaling $178 for a pair. The wireless charging case is also $89 to replace if lost or damaged.
The fees are lower if a customer has purchased AppleCare+ for Headphones. The plan costs $29 upfront, plus charges a $29 fee to replace a pair of damaged AirPods Pro or their case. This coverage applies for up to two years from the date AppleCare+ is purchased and is limited to two incidents.
AppleCare+ for Headphones does not cover lost or stolen AirPods Pro.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
The table on the website also doesn't state any reduction in price for a lost AirPod or case.
[ Read All Comments ]