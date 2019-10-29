Replacing a Pair of AirPods Pro Costs $178, or $29 With AppleCare+

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Tuesday October 29, 2019 7:25 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has outlined replacement costs for the AirPods Pro on its website for customers that skip out on AppleCare+.


If you lose or damage the AirPods Pro, the left and right AirPod will cost $89 each to replace in the United States, totaling $178 for a pair. The wireless charging case is also $89 to replace if lost or damaged.

The fees are lower if a customer has purchased AppleCare+ for Headphones. The plan costs $29 upfront, plus charges a $29 fee to replace a pair of damaged AirPods Pro or their case. This coverage applies for up to two years from the date AppleCare+ is purchased and is limited to two incidents.

AppleCare+ for Headphones does not cover lost or stolen AirPods Pro.

Avatar
Broken Hope
15 minutes ago at 07:30 am
"AppleCare+ for Headphones does not cover lost or stolen AirPods."

The table on the website also doesn't state any reduction in price for a lost AirPod or case.
Avatar
Neokiller309
10 minutes ago at 07:35 am
CLARIFICATION: the $29 replacement is for broken or damaged ones. Not lost AirPods. If you lose them it’s still full price for another.
Avatar
yossi
7 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Can't imagine how much fraud they would experience if AppleCare covered lost/stolen. They have no way of remotely locking earphones the way they can with phones that got "lost"
Avatar
pcd213
7 minutes ago at 07:39 am
So doesn’t it seem like the direct here is to buy AppleCare+ and then replace the pair before the two year period is over to increase the longevity of your purchase? Compared with buying the future 2021 AirPod Pro model for $250+, it seems like spending $29 up front plus another $29 makes a bit more sense.
